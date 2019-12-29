Airtel scraps Rs 23 monthly minimum recharge pack, makes Rs 45 the base plan

Airtel scraps Rs 23 minimum recharge plan. Airtel scraps Rs 23 minimum recharge plan.

The Indian telecom industry has seen major ups and downs this year. Starting from Vodafone-Idea merger to tariff hike by key telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and others. All the key telecom operators including Airtel recently increased price of some of the prepaid plans. The new expensive plans are already available for purchase. With just two days to go for the year to end, Bharti Airtel now increases the minimum recharge plan price in India.

In the latest announcement, as first reported by TelecomTalk website, Bharti Airtel has confirmed to scarp the Rs 23 minimum plan and make Rs 45 the base pack. Yes, the price of the plan has almost been doubled and the downgrading financial status of the Indian telecom industry (in 2019) is to be blamed for this. The operator hasn’t stated a reason behind removing the Rs 23 plan.

We checked the Airtel website and currently the Rs 23 plan exists. The company is yet to confirm the last day of availability of this plan. The Rs 23 minimum recharge plan comes with validity of 28 days and allows users to continue service. The plan only enables incoming calls and messages. To activate outgoing service there are other plans available.

Also Read: Vodafone-Idea merger to Jio, Airtel tariff hike: How India’s telecom industry changed in 2019

Airtel has also made mandatory for subscribers to recharge with a plan of Rs 45 to extend service. Similar to the existing Rs 23 plan, the Rs 45 plan comes with 28 days validity.

The telecom operator states, customers who don’t recharge their number (at least with Rs 45) will not able to use their phone number and service will be suspended post 15 days from the last recharge date.

During the same announcement, the telecom operator also announced that new Airtel customers shall be on a base plan of 2.5p per sec for Local and STD calls, 5p per sec for national video calls, 50p per MB for data, Re 1 for per local SMS, Rs 1.5 for per STD SMS, lastly Rs 5 per international message.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd