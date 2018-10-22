Airtel introduces prepaid recharge combo packs for Mumbai circle

Airtel prepaid recharge plans: Airtel has introduced a slew of prepaid recharge combo plans for the Mumbai circle. (Image Source: Reuters)

Airtel prepaid recharge plans, offers: Airtel has introduced a slew of prepaid recharge combo plans for the Mumbai circle. The telco has announced plans worth Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145, and Rs 245 respectively. These top-up plans come with talktime and data benefits across a range of validity periods. It is not known if these plans will be extended to other telecom circles in the future.

Under the recharge packs, the Airtel Rs 35 prepaid plan comes with talktime worth Rs 26.5, as well as 100MB of 4G/3G data, while the Rs 65 plan comes with talktime of Rs 55 and 200MB data. Both of these plans will be valid for 28 days.

The other three plans offer full talktime benefits, besides the data, with each having their own validity. The Rs 95 plan offers 500MB data, valid over 28 days, while the Rs 145 plan comes with 1GB data with a validity period of 42 days. Finally, Airtel prepaid subscribers with Mumbai circle connections could choose the Rs 245 recharge to avail full talktime and 2GB data benefits, both valid for 84 days.

Recently, Airtel had introduced a new range of prepaid combo recharges, each of which provide daily data benefits of 1.4GB data. These recharges, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 509, also come with unlimited calling, without FUP limits, and validity reaching up to 90 days. The range of plans include the Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509 respectively.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan comes with validity of 70 days, while the Rs 448 plan provides recharge benefits through 82 days’ validity. Both the Rs 199 and Rs 219 offer benefits over 28 days, though the latter comes with free Hello Tunes subscription.

