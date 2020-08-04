Bharti Airtel prepaid recharge plans August 2020: List of prepaid plans with validity, data, other benefits

List of Airtel Prepaid plans (File Photo) List of Airtel Prepaid plans (File Photo)

Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans August 2020: Bharti Airtel, commonly known as Airtel is an Indian global telecommunications services company based in New Delhi. It is one of the top-ranked mobile service providers in terms of subscribers. In comparison to other service providers like Vodafone Idea and Jio, Airtel has a wider variety of plans to choose from. The cheapest of all recharges on the Airtel network is for Rs. 10 which provides the consumer with a talktime of Rs. 7.47. On the other hand, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-founded company’s most expensive offering is priced at Rs 6,999 which provides an international roaming plan.

Airtel’s network is not only available in India but spread over 18 countries across three different continents. The second-largest telecommunications provider in India after Jio’s majority shares are owned by Bharti enterprises. Here’s a complete list of prepaid packs along with data benefits that you can opt for.

List of major recharge plans, validity, price, data offered

Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Calling SMS Rs 19 200MB 2 Days Unlimited NIL Rs 99 1GB 18 Days Unlimited 100 Rs 129 1GB 24 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 149 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 179 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 199 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 219 1GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 249 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 279 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 298 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 349 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 379 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 900 Rs 398 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 399 1.5GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 449 2GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 558 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 598 1.5GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 698 2GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 1498 24GB 365 Days Unlimited 3600 Rs 2398 1.5GB per Day 365 Days Unlimited 100/Day

Airtel Rs 19 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s entry-level data pack starts at Rs 19 that offers 200MB data benefit. The validity of this pack is for 2 days and there are no additional benefits offered alongside unlimited calling to all the networks in India.

Airtel Rs 99 Recharge Plan

The Rs 99 prepaid pack from Airtel comes with a 1GB data with a validity of 18 days. This pack also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS alongside additional benefits like free Helotunes, subscription to music-streaming app Wunk Music and video-streaming platform Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 129 Recharge Plan

This plan for Airtel is for those customers who want a longer validity period. The Rs 129 plan offers similar benefits as the previous one but is valid for 24 days. There is only one difference between the two as the latter offers a total of 300 SMS.

Airtel Rs 149 Recharge Plan

The Rs 149 plan is a fairly balanced option for its customers. If offers its subscribers a total of 2GB data with 28 days of validity. Like the previous plans, it offers unlimited calling and 300 SMS. The additional benefits included in the pack are free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 179 Recharge Plan

This prepaid recharge offers a unique service to Airtel subscribers. It offers a Term Life Insurance from Bharti AXA Life worth Rs 2 lakh. It is valid for 28 days, offers 300 SMS, unlimited calling, free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 199 Recharge Plan

The Rs 199 recharge plan is the entry level plan offering Airtel subscribers daily data benefits. It offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS and unlimited calling and free Hellotunes. This plan is valid for 24 days. The additional benefits in this pack as well include subscriptions to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 219 Recharge Plan

For Rs 20 extra, this plan offers four more days of validity than the previous prepaid recharge plan. It has the same benefits as the previous plan for a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 249 Recharge Plan

This prepaid plan focuses on Airtel subscribers who want more data. It offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. The prepaid plan with 28 days validity period’s additional benefits includes Hellotunes, subscription to Wynk Music, and Airtel XStream Premium. It also includes free online courses at Shaw Academy for the validity period, Rs 150 cashback on FasTag and an Anti-virus for your smartphone.

Airtel Rs 279 Recharge Plan

For Rs 30 extra, this prepaid plan offers an additional Rs 4 Lakh term Life Insurance from HDFC Life. Rest of the benefits and additional benefits remain the same as the Rs 249 plan which is also valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 289 Recharge Plan

Airtel offers its subscribers 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Apart from all of this, the customers get access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music subscription for the complete duration of the plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 298 Recharge Plan

Charging Rs 19 more from its subscribers, Airtel offers 2GB data per day in this prepaid plan along with 100 daily SMS and unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits remain the same as the above two plans, from Airtel Xstream Premium to Rs 150 FASTag cashback and more.

Airtel Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid plan aims at attracting customers who consume OTT content on their phones that’s why they offer Amazon Prime Membership valid for 28 days. This includes Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and free fast delivery from the shopping app. It also offers 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, unlimited calling and other additional benefits same as the Rs 298 recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 379 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 379 focuses on customers who want more validity from their recharge plan. This plan has a validity of 84 days but the customers have to compromise on the data front as they will get 6GB of total data instead of daily data benefits. It also offers unlimited calling and 900 SMS. The additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, Anti-virus for your phone, and free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 398 Recharge Plan

The daily data increases in this plan which is valid for 28 days. The subscribers get 3GB daily data, along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. The additional benefits remain the same as the previous pack.

Airtel Rs 399 Recharge Plan

With this prepaid plan, Airtel tried to strike a balance between validity and daily data benefit. Subscribers get 1.5GB of daily data and a validity of 56 days. You also get the usual unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefit with this plan. The addition benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium as well as free online courses at Shaw Academy for one year, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Anti-virus for your smartphone.

Airtel Rs 449 Recharge Plan

The Rs 449 prepaid pack increases the data per day for its subscribers. It offers 2GB of daily data for 56 days. From usual benefits to additional benefits, all remain the same as the Rs 399 plan.

Airtel Rs 558 Recharge Plan

This plan offers 1.5 times more data than the previous one. The Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day and is valid for 56 days. The additional benefits remain the same as the above two plans alongside unlimited free calling and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 598 Recharge Plan

Once again, Airtel tries to strike the balance between validity and data offered. The Rs 598 prepaid plan offers 1.5 GB daily data for a period of 84 days. It also offers 100 SMS daily and unlimited calling. The additional benefits include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for one year, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your smartphone.

Airtel Rs 698 Recharge Plan

With this plan, Airtel increases the daily data offered for 84 days. The subscribers get 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits in this prepaid plan remain the same as the Rs 598 one.

Airtel Rs 1498 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 1,498 prepaid plan is for those who don’t want the hassle of recharging every month and don’t consume a lot of data on their smartphone. It offers a total of 24GB data which is valid for 365 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 3,600 SMS per year. The additional benefits in this plan include subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your smartphone.

Airtel Rs 2398 Recharge Plan

The most expensive offering from Airtel in a prepaid plan offers daily data benefits of 1.5GB data during the validity of 365 days. The subscribers have access to unlimited calling to any number in India and 100 SMS per day for a year. The additional benefits remain the same as the Rs 1.498 plan.

Alongside the above mentioned recharge plans, Airtel also offers packs that specifically offer international roaming, data benefits, talktime, ISD packs and others. For those who want a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, there is a Rs 401 and pack which also offers 3GB data for a period of 28 days.

