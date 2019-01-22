Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 1,699 launched with year-long validity, 1GB daily data

Airtel has announced its new long-term prepaid plan of Rs 1,699 with a year-long validity. According to a Telecom Talk report, the plan is currently available in Himachal Pradesh circle, though it is expected to be introduced in more circles soon.

Advertising

Airtel’s Rs 1,699 prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days and it offers 1GB data per day along with calling benefits. Under this plan, users can avail unlimited STD, roaming, and local calls. Subscribers also get free access to Airtel TV as well as 100 SMS per day.

People looking for similar long-term plans from rivals can go for Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 plan or Vodafone’s Rs 1,499 plan. BSNL also has a Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. All three prepaid packs have a validity of 365 days.

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 1,699 offers 1.5GB of 4G daily data as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS. People also get free access to Jio’s suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Money, and more.

The benefits offered under Vodafone’s Rs 1,499 prepaid plans are similar including 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. In addition, users will get free access to Vodafone Play. However, the plan is only available in Mumbai circle.

Advertising

BSNL’s Rs 1,699 prepaid plan is dubbed as Diwali Dhamaka. Users get access to unlimited local and national calls, free national roaming as well as 100 daily SMS. The data offered is much more at 2GB per day. However, unlike Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, BSNL’s plan does not offer access to any kind of digital content.