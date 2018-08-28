Airtel prepaid customers to get Rs 25 cashback on Rs 199 recharge done via PhonePe

Airtel said that this partnership will enable customers across India to enjoy the convenience of digital recharges. Airtel said that this partnership will enable customers across India to enjoy the convenience of digital recharges.

Flipkart’s payments platform PhonePe has partnered with Airtel to offer its users with a cashback offer on prepaid recharge. PhonePe users recharging their Airtel prepaid connection from the PhonePe app with Rs 199 will be eligible for Rs 25 cashback every month. Additionally, customers recharging through My Airtel app from their PhonePe wallet will also be eligible for the same. The offer is valid till October 31.

Under the Rs 199 prepaid recharge pack Airtel offers its customers 1.4GB of daily 4G/3G data, unlimited local and STD calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and free national roaming. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

This offer is valid for three months – August, September, and October. Customers recharging their prepaid connection with Rs 199 will receive Rs 25 cashback in their PhonePe wallet. Which can be then used for future recharges, shopping or transferring money to someone.

Airtel said that this partnership is a step towards enabling customers across the country to enjoy the convenience of digital recharges. The company also stated that they will continue to partner with PhonePe to bring more new digital initiatives to benefit the customers. Airtel recently partnered with Amazon Pay to offer its customers a guaranteed cashback on recharges and upgrades to any Infinity Plan. Prepaid customers will get an Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs 51 on doing a recharge of Rs 100 or above. Whereas postpaid customers upgrading to any Infinity postpaid plan will also get a gift card worth the same amount.

