Airtel Payments Bank users can now withdraw card-less cash at ATMs across India

Airtel Payments Bank users can now make card-less cash withdrawal from over 20,000 IMT enabled ATMs Airtel Payments Bank users can now make card-less cash withdrawal from over 20,000 IMT enabled ATMs

Airtel Payment Bank’s savings account holders will now be able to withdraw cash from ATMs with their mobile phones instead of using debit or credit cards. For this Airtel has partnered with Empays to enable Instant Money Transfer for account holders to withdraw cash from over 20,000 IMT enabled ATMs in India. The IMT service can be accessed by account holders via USSD (*400#) and MyAirtel app.

Airtel notes that the card-less cash technology can be used for self-withdrawal or for sending money to an intended recipient for ATM cash withdrawal. Airtel Payments Bank users can generate a cash withdrawal request through USSD or MyAirtel app. To generate cash withdrawal via a USSD, here’s what an account holder can do- head to any IMT-enabled ATM and dial *400*2# from the registered Airtel mobile number. Following this select 1 “Cardless cash withdrawal” and then “ATM self-withdrawal.” Enter the IMT amount, followed by mPIN and cash will be dispensed. For generating cash through MyAirtel app, simply enter the mobile number in the IMT-enabled ATM and then enter the sender code that you will receive via SMS. Enter the OTP (one-time password) and Select 1 “ATM self-withdrawal.” After this, enter the IMT amount and cash will be dispensed.

Also Read: Best prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs 300 for September 2018

Airtel in its press note mentioned that the first two “self-withdrawals” will be free, but following the two transactions account holders will be charged a transaction fee of Rs 25. The leading telecom operator further cites that it will expand IMT service to over 10,000 ATMs in the country by the end of the year.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said “We believe in digital India. We are making this a reality by providing innovative digital solutions that enhance banking. Our tie-up with Empays is an important step that enables our customers to realize digital, phone based cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs, through either USSD or the MyAirtel App. We will accelerate such steps to make digital banking with Airtel Payments Bank simple and easy.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App