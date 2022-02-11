Airtel outage: Bharti Airtel network reportedly facing issues in multiple regions

Airtel users in India are reportedly facing issues with connectivity in multiple regions. The popular telecom operator is one of the largest in India. Many users have reported on Twitter that not just Airtel’s mobile internet service, but the Airtel Thanks app, and Airtel broadband services have also stopped working.

UPDATE:

Airtel has acknowledged the outage and a new tweet from the telecom provider now says that services are back as normal in all affected regions. Check out the tweet below.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

DownDetector had reported that the outage affected many major cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and many more. However, the issue was apparently not affecting all users as some continued to be able to use calling and data services without any problems.

Check out the affected regions in the heatmap below.

Check out the cities where users are reporting issues. (Image Source: DownDetector) Check out the cities where users are reporting issues. (Image Source: DownDetector)

A similar outage was observed by Reliance Jio users earlier this month and all Jio users in the Mumbai circle faced a complete outage that lasted for hours.

Affected regions reportedly included all of suburban Mumbai as well as regions of Thane including Kalyan and Dombivli. Many Jio users on Twitter reported that they were unable to make any cellular calls with their Jio numbers. Meanwhile, those with non-Jio numbers were also reportedly unable to patch a call to those with Jio numbers.

This story is currently being developed.