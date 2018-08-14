Airtel is offering Amazon India gift cards to its customers: Here’s how it works

The gift card will be available to eligible users on the My Airtel app. The gift card will be available to eligible users on the My Airtel app.

Airtel as a part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer its users a guaranteed cash back on recharges and upgrading to any Infinity Plan. Prepaid customers will get an Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs 51 on doing a recharge of Rs 100 or above. Whereas postpaid customers upgrading to any Infinity postpaid plan will also get a gift card worth the same amount.

It is yet unknown if the postpaid customers already using an Infinity plan will also get the gift card or not. The gift card amount can be added as Amazon Pay balance which can then be used for shopping, recharging, bill payments, and more on the e-commerce platform.

The gift card will be available to eligible users on the My Airtel app, which can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store and the Apple App Store. After you have downloaded the app, to get the gift card, you will have to log in and tap on the “Airtel Thanks” banner which will show up on the top of the app. If you are eligible, the page will redirect to a gift card code which can be used on Amazon India.

Airtel has also previously collaborated with Amazon, providing its high-tier Infinity plan customers with a free one-year subscription to Prime Membership. This offer is still available for the users who upgrade to a high-tier Infinity plan.

In other news, Airtel has introduced a new Independence Day offer under which customers will receive a cashback of Rs 250 for recharges and bill payments, which are done via the Airtel Payments Bank.

