Airtel giving free ZEE5 subscription to its customers: Here’s how to avail the offer

Airtel has partnered with ZEE5 to offer Airtel Thanks customers premium content for free. The telecom operator already provides all of its customers with access to its own Xstream service and select customers access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Airtel Thanks customers will be able to avail the benefit of the free Zee5 service until July 12. During the period, Airtel customers will not be required to pay anything extra to access the service. However, post the validity if users want to continue the subscription, they can do so by paying for it.

ZEE5 is offered in three All Access packs to consumers priced at Rs 99 per month, Rs 599 for six months and Rs 999 for a year. The service provides access to over 100 original series, 4,500+ movies, all new Alt Balaji series and more.

Airtel Thanks is a service that the company launched last year to reward its customers for their loyalty. The program is divided into three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier has its own set of benefits including educational sessions, device protection and more.

To recall, Vodafone was the only brand to offer a subscription of ZEE5 to its users complementary with its prepaid and postpaid plans. The company still provides users with the benefit along with other benefits such as access to its own Vodafone Play services. Unlike Airtel, there is no service expiry date on the benefits offered by Vodafone.

“ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. Having established ourselves as entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India, in a press note.

