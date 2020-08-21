Airtel offers free one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these prepaid plans

Airtel expands Disney+ Hotstar subscription to new plans, here are the details. (Express Photo)

Airtel is bundling several prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar membership. The recharge plans like Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 now come bundled with a complimentary one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Earlier the company was only providing the subscription with the Rs 401 plan, which came with 3GB of high speed data, which has now been updated to offer 30GB of high-speed data for 28 days.

With the bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, customers will get access to seven multiplex movies, exclusive Hotstar specials, Disney+ shows, movies, and kids content and live sports access. The subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

To get access to the complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, you will be required to head over to the Airtel Thanks app and redeem the benefit by signing in to your Hotstar account from there. After you have availed the benefit from the app, you do not need to keep logging in from the app, instead, you can log in directly using the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

The Rs 448, Rs 499 and Rs 599 plan are not new plans, however, the Rs 2,698 plan is a new plan added to the company’s portfolio.

The Rs 448 plan comes bundled with 3GB of high speed data, unlimited calling benefit and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 499 plan is identical to the Rs 448 plan, but is only available to new customers recharging their connection for the first time, as a “first time recharge” (FTR).

Under its Rs 599 plan, the company provides customers 2GB of high speed data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes for a total of 56 days. The new Rs 2,698 plan is a long term plan with 365 days of validity. The plan offers customers 2GB of high speed data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMSes.

