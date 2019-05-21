Airtel now offers 400MB extra data on prepaid recharge of Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499

Airtel seems to have started offering more data in three of its prepaid plans: Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499. The company will offer extra 400MB data along with the existing data available in these plans. After this new addition in these prepaid plans, the three plans costing Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499 will now be offering 1.4GB, 1.9GB, and 2.4GB data per day, TelecomTalk said in a report.

However, it seems that the special benefit is available only when recharging from Airtel Thanks app, as the additional data benefit is not shown on Airtel’s website. Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 1GB per day (+400MB per day with the new revision) and has 84 days of validity. It offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from the above, the Rs 399 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more. It also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail upto Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Just like the Rs 399 plan, Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB per day (+400MB daily data with the updated offer) and comes with a validity of 82 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to Rs 399 plan such as free calls across India, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV Premium subscription, New 4G Device cashback benefit, Norton Mobile Security subscription, and Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid plan offers with 2GB per day (+400MB per day data with the new scheme) along with an 82 days validity. Apart from the data, this plan too offers the same benefits as the Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans.

This latest development in the plans comes barely a week after the telecom major tied up with HDFC Life Insurance to offer Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover on recharge of Rs 249 prepaid plan.