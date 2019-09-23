Airtel’s new Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 2 GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh

Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan worth Rs 599 in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The prepaid plan will bundle free day, unlimited calls along with life term insurance worth Rs 4 lakh. The Rs 599 prepaid plan will include 2GB daily data, unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. The duration is 84 days for the prepaid plan.

According to Airtel’s press statement, the recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover will continue automatically for three months with every recharge. After getting the first recharge for Rs 599, a customer will have to enroll for the insurance. This can be done via SMS, the Airtel Thanks App or via an authorised Airtel Retail store.

Airtel says the life insurance cover will be available to all customers aged 18-54 years. For the Airtel prepaid customers, the life insurance cover will not require any extra paperwork or medical examination. Effectively the insurance cost works out to Rs 200 per month, given the plan is valid for nearly three months.

Once the user has registered for the insurance after the recharge, the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally. A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer’s doorstep on request, Airtel said in a press statement.

Airtel has limited the product to customers across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry for now. The company said the plans availability will be gradually extended to pan-India in the next few months, though it did not give a specific timeline.