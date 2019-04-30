Airtel launches ‘Wynk Tube’ music and video streaming app in India

Airtel has launched an extension of Wynk Music, the company’s over-the-top (OTT) music streaming service, with a new OTT app called Wynk Tube in India. Similar to YouTube Music, Wynk Tube would be providing music and video content in its platform.

Advertising

Aiming to reach to 200 million smartphone users across small towns and villages in the country, Airtel has kept the size of Wynk Music as low as 5MB, which it claims, can operate even on basic smartphones including Android Go variants. Wynk Music is free for Airtel users with unlimited streaming and downloads.

Presently, Wynk Tube is available only for Android users. It is offering content in three regional languages – Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Hindi, however, Airtel said that it will soon be available in 12 Indian languages including Kannada, Marathi, Telegu and Tamil.

Wynk Tube’s app can be viewed in Hindi and English and it currently hosts over 40 lakh songs and related videos. Airtel said that the app also features deep voice-enabled search to help users discover their favourite music.

Advertising

Also read: YouTube Music in India: Comparison of price, features with Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and others

The app auto pulls all MP3 music files already on the smartphone and uses as part of playlists. Wynk Tube also offers curated playlists for users which are refreshed every week on the basis of their listening history.