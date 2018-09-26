Airtel launches Rs 195 prepaid recharge offer with 1.25GB daily data, unlimited voice calling

Airtel has introduced its Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan, that offers 1.25GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls in select telecom circles. Airtel has introduced its Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan, that offers 1.25GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls in select telecom circles.

Airtel has launched its Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan for select telecom circles, as per a Telecom Talk report. The new Airtel pack offers 1.25GB of 4G/3G data per day, in addition to unlimited voice call benefits. Unlike other prepaid combo packs, though, users can not avail SMS benefits with this plan.

Airtel prepaid subscribers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and few more circles are currently eligible for the plan benefits. Valid for 28 days, Airtel’s Rs 195 plan offers a total of 35GB data for the entire validity period. It also bundles unlimited local/STD calls as well as roaming calls without any Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The plan seems to be available only on Airtel’s website, and can not be checked for on My Airtel app.

Earlier this month, Airtel introduced its Rs 168 prepaid plan, which comes with similar benefits. It offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls along with 1GB 4G/3G data per day and 100 free SMSes. The validity is for this plan is 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 168 prepaid plan also appears to be valid in select telecom circles.

Airtel prepaid customers who need more data can go for the company’s Rs 198 plan, that offers 1.4GB of data per day (or 43.2GB data overall), along with 100 free SMSes per day, and unlimited voice calling. In comparison, Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid plan gives its customers 1.4GB data per day, 100 local SMSes per day and free local/STD calling with daily/weekly caps. Under this plan, Vodafone prepaid subscribers can access 250 minutes of calling per day, or 1000 minutes of calling per week. The SMS benefits will not be available for national SMSes. It will be valid for 28 days.

