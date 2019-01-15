Airtel launches 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom operator in the country, has announced the launch of its 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The company claims to be the first mobile operator to launch high speed data services on this extensive group of islands.

Airtel 4G services will be initially available in Port Blair and will gradually roll out to other parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. To avail Airtel 4G services consumers will have to get a 4G enabled SIM from any Airtel store near them.

The company states that they will be offering a range of 4G prepaid and postpaid plans bundled with digital content from Netflix, Amazon and Zee5. Customers will be able to avail benefits of these new plans on a range of smart devices including 4G smartphones, dongles and 4G hotspots.

This 4G rollout is a part of the company’s Project Leap, under which the company is trying to deliver better network coverage and high speed data to users across the country.

Airtel recently revised its Rs 399 prepaid plan with extra validity. Under, the revised Rs 399 plan now comes with unlimited calls, free national roaming, 100 SMSes per day and 1GB of daily 4G/3G data for 84 days.

The validity of this plan has been increased from 70 days to 84 days. However, the data allocation has been reduced from 1.4GB of daily data to 1GB of daily data. Alongside this plan, Airtel prepaid users will also be able to use the company’s digital content services like Wynk Music, Airtel TV and more free of charge.