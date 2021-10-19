Airtel IQ Video hopes to offer end-to-end solution for Indian companies looking at streaming

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel IQ Video, a Video Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution developed by the company’s engineering teams and aimed at Indian companies.

By leveraging Airtel’s cloud and cutting edge video technologies, Airtel IQ Video “allows businesses to build world-class video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology”, a release said.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said the “easy-to-use platform can enable anyone to quickly build and scale their business in video streaming”. Promising a very Indian price solution, Nair told Indianexpress.com that the cost structure would be at least 40 percent less than the international solution provider.

“This will encourage enterprises to focus on content while Airtel IQ Video anchors the end-to-end technology ensuring a great viewing experience for customers. With Airtel IQ Video, we expect to see more content startups and traditional content companies coming online and directly engaging with consumers digitally,” the statement said.

Nair explained that customers will be able to pay only for the services they use and scale up as they grow.

“It is a pretty challenging atmosphere out there now,” he said, adding how companies trying to enter the video space were struggling with high operational complexity because of the multiple vendors involved and also the high cost of engineering talent.

“This is a platform as a service model. So you pay a small fixed licence fee in the beginning and then everything is based on usage. If you don’t use the platform at all, apart from the licence fee you pay nothing. If you start onboarding consumers and your business is doing well, which means you’re making money, then we charge based on the usage on the data that is flowing through your pipes,” Nair said, adding this made the platform very scalable for startups.

Airtel has cited the example of Raj TV, which has used Airtel IQ Video to take the OTT route with its legacy content. In a statement, M Raajhendhran, Managing Director at Raj Television Network said most of their content was on tapes/analog formats and with Airtel IQ Video they have been able to digitise the content, host it on Airtel’s cloud platforms and offer it to audiences both in India and across the world through their own OTT app.

“Importantly, we have been able to achieve this at the fraction of the cost in very quick time with access to the best technology that has ensured the user experience is excellent,” he said. During the beta phase, Airtel IQ Video has also been deployed by Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal.

According to RBSA Advisors, India’s video OTT market is expected to touch $12.5 billion by 2030 with the next wave of growth coming from smaller towns and regional languages. This is where Airtel thinks its new platform will be relevant for Indian companies. Airtel is expecting to onboard 50+ brands on the platform in the coming year as interest from the market has been high.

So far, Airtel IQ’s cloud-based omnichannel communications platform was limited to voice and text.