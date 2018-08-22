Foreign Pass: Airtel introduces international roaming voice recharge packs for 20 countries

All these three prepaid recharge packs will be available to customers visiting UAE, US, Bangladesh, and many more. All these three prepaid recharge packs will be available to customers visiting UAE, US, Bangladesh, and many more.

Bharti Airtel has launched three new international roaming voice pack called Foreign Pass for its prepaid customers. These packs are valid from today and start at Rs 196. The packs are available for 20 countries including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

The new Foreign Pass includes three packs worth Rs 196, Rs 296, and Rs 446. Under the Rs 196 Foreign Pass recharge pack users will get 20 local and Indian call minutes with a validity of seven days. In the Rs 296 Foreign Pass recharge pack users will get 40 local and Indian call minutes with a validity of 30 days. Lastly, under the Rs 446 Foreign Pass recharge pack users will get 75 local and Indian call minutes with a validity of 90 days.

To opt into any of three Foreign Pass recharge packs users can purchase these from the My Airtel app or via Airtel’s official website. Additionally, customers can also purchase the plan by recharging from an Airtel authorised retailer near them.

All these three prepaid recharge packs will be available to customers visiting UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand. Bharti Airtel said, all of these destinations are the most popular travel destinations for Indians according to their data.

In other news, Airtel has introduced a new Rs 47 recharge plan for its prepaid customers. Under this new plan consumers will get 150 minutes of local, STD and national roaming calls along with 500MB 3G/4G data and 50 SMSes. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

