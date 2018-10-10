Airtel introduces refreshed Rs 289 plan with unlimited calls and other benefits

The new Rs 289 prepaid plan from Airtel is currently only valid in the Kolkata region.

Airtel introduced a new Rs 289 plan for its prepaid customers in some circles including Andhra Pradesh, Kerela, Karnataka, etc last month. The company according to a report by Telecom Talk has refreshed the plan and launched it in the Kolkata circle. The data, calling and text benefits remain the same, however, Airtel has extended the plan validity from 48 days to 84 days.

Under the revised plan, Bharti Airtel is offering its prepaid customers unlimited calling benefits with no FUP limitations, 100 SMSes per day, 4GB of 4G/3G data and unlimited roaming calls. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days on a single recharge. According to the report, it is currently only valid in the Kolkata region, however, the company might soon release the plan in other regions also.

Vodafone Idea recently launched a new recharge plan worth Rs 279 for its prepaid users. Under the plan, the company is offering its pre-paid users unlimited voice call benefits, 100 SMSes per day and a total of 4GB of 4G/3G data with a validity of 84 days. The unlimited calling benefits come with a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This plan is reportedly only valid in select circles including Mumbai and Karnataka.

Reliance Jio offers a plan with a similar validity of 84 days at Rs 399. However, the benefits far past those of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls with no FUP, 100 daily SMSes and a subscription to all of Reliance Jio’s apps.

