Airtel introduces new Rs 148 plan; offers 3GB 4G data, unlimited calls and more

Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 148, which offers users data, calling and SMS benefits. This new plan is a part of the company’s Special Recharge-STV Combo category and is placed just above the Rs 145 plan, which offers users talk time of Rs 145 and 1GB data for 42 days.

Advertising

Under the Rs 148 plan, users get 3GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Along with all of this the company also offers users access to its Airtel TV app and its Wynk Music app. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

As of now, according to the company’s official website, the plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka circles. However, the company will likely expand the plan to other regions soon.

To get the new Rs 148 plan, you will be required to go to the go to the company’s website, then go the prepaid recharge page. Now you will be required enter your mobile number and select the plan. Once that is done and you make the payment the pack will activate within an hour. you can also get the recharge done from third-party sites like Mobikwik and Paytm.

Advertising

Also Read: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans that offer daily data of 3GB or more

In related news, Airtel recently revamped its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offering more data to the subscribers. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and now offers 1.4GB data per day up from 1GB daily data that it offered previously. Apart from the data, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls to the users along with 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel also bundles free subscription to Airtel TV Premium that provides access to ZEE5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV channels and more than 10,000 movies and more. It also offers unlimited free music downloads from Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security for one year. Customers who buy a new 4G smartphone will also be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 2,000.