Airtel announces 300 Mbps Broadband plan at Rs 2,199 per month with 1200GB data

Bharti Airtel has a new FTTH Fiber home broadband plan with 300 Mbps speeds at a starting price of Rs 2,199 per month.

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Home broadband plan with speeds of up to 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi. Airtel’s FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) service was earlier offering plans with 100Mbps speeds, but the new plans will offer three times the download speed for home broadband users. Airtel’s FTTH broadband service has a starting price of Rs 2,199 per month, and it offers 1200GB of high-speed data. The broadband will also include unlimited STD/Local calling benefits via the Airtel landline.

Airtel 300 Mbps Home broadband plan: Prices, data, how to get

The availability of Airtel’s 300 Mbps Home broadband plan will depend on the area and locality. Users can go to Airtel.in/broadband to see if the new 300 Mbps plan is available in their area. In Delhi, the 300 Mbps Airtel broadband plan will start at a price of Rs 2,199 with unlimited local/STD calling via landline. The data on the plan is 1200GB per month,with the option for users to carry over data each month. The rollover data limit is 1000GB. It will also include free subscription to Airtel’s OTT apps – Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The plan also includes one year of Amazon Prime subscription free.



Airtel’s 300 Mbps plan appears to be live for Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad. The price appears to be the same across the board with Rs 2,199 monthly rental. Users will have to check if their locality in the city will ensure the Fiber-to-the-home service from Airtel.

Bharti Airtel, which is the second largest fixed broadband services provider in the country, has its broadband services available in 89 cities. With Airtel’s V-Fiber users can connect up to 10 devices with the Wi-Fi Modem at no extra cost, according to the company’s terms and conditions.

For current Airtel users who are not on V-Fiber broadband with 100Mbps speeds, they can upgrade at no extra cost. Airtel says it will not increase monthly rental for users who upgrade to Airtel Vfiber. However, those who want the 300 Mbps data connection will have to upgrade their plan.

“Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds. Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed. With this in mind, we will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds,” George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

