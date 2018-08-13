Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Airtel Independence Day offer: Rs 250 flat cashback on recharge, bill payments

Airtel as part of its Independence Day offer is giving customers cashback for recharges and bill payments, which are done via the Airtel Payments Bank

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2018 1:28:52 pm
Bharti Airtel as part of its Independence Day offer is giving customers cashback for recharges and bill payments, which are done via the Airtel Payments Bank. Airtel is giving flat Rs 250 cashback for recharges, bill payments from its Payments Bank, according to a tweet from the official Airtel India handle

The Airtel cashback scheme is part of the company’s ‘Independence Day’ offer. However, the tweet adds that nearly 300 users stand a chance to win every hour under this scheme. So it looks like not every recharge or bill payment will result in the Rs 250 cashback.

Airtel’s Independence Day cashback offer is valid till August 15, 2018. Users need to sign up for the Airtel Payments Bank service in order to be eligible for a cashback. This is different from paying bills under the regular Airtel app. Airtel’s app does have a separate tab for Airtel Payments Bank, though users have to register in order to use this particular feature. Users have to get an eKYC done for the Payments bank.

Check out Airtel’s tweet on the offer below

It also looks like Airtel is offering 100 per cent cashback for those who get a recharge of Rs 399. This is for prepaid customers who get the recharge via the Airtel official app. The plan has a validity of 84 days  with 1.4GB daily data, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also comes with 100 free SMSes daily on the Rs 399 plan.

The cashback offer is app exclusive and will be given in the form of 8 coupons worth  Rs 50 each to the customer after they get the recharge. Airtel is also offering Rs 100 cashback for transactions done with Airtel Money.

