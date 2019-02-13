Airtel has the fastest data speeds in India, Reliance Jio widest coverage: Ookla

Reliance Jio has the highest 98.8 per cent 4G coverage in India, while Airtel has the fastest 4G LTE network, reveals Ookla’s new report on India’s 4G availability. The analysis took in to account 15 cities largest across India during July-December 2018 period.

Airtel comes in at a close second to Jio with 90.0 per cent 4G availability, followed by Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 per cent and 82.8 per cent respectively.

The Ookla Speed Score of Airtel’s 4G LTE in India during Q3-Q4 2018 was 11.23 Mbps. Vodafone took the second spot with 9.13 Mbps Speed Score. Reliance Jio and Idea took the third and fourth position respectively when it comes to network speeds. Speed Score is Ookla’s proprietary methodology to compare network speeds across operators.

In terms of general availability, Reliance Jio’s service could be found in 99.3 per cent locations with Airtel at second position with 99.1 per cent availability. The general network availability of Vodafone and Idea were recorded at 99.0 per cent and 98.9 per cent respectively.

The general and 4G availability coverage data was collected from 250,138,853 samples on 595,034 enabled devices during the third and the fourth quarter last year.

The telecom network research firm pointed out in its analysis that the general availability for major mobile operators in these 15 cities was in the range of 98-99 per cent, which is good. Airtel’s was above 99 per cent in all cities. Reliance Jio’s lowest score was in Jaipur at 98.99 per cent, while Kolkata (97.9 per cent) was the only city where Vodafone scored below 99 per cent.