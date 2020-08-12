Airtel becomes the first mobile operator to launch 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar

PM Modi inaugurates 2,312-kilometre undersea optical fibre cable link between Andaman-Chennai

Earlier this week PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever undersea optic fiber link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar to ensure high-speed broadband connectivity for the Union Territory (UT) at par with services in the mainland.

With the commissioning of the fiber link, Airtel becomes the very first mobile operator to launch ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar. “The blazing fast speeds on Airtel’s 4G network will deliver a world-class digital experience to customers on the islands,” the telecom operator claims.

On the occasion, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said, “The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure.”

Bharti further added, “the fiber link will be a game changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers. Airtel remains fully committed to the Government’s vision of Digital India. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide.”

Airtel has been serving its customers in Andaman and Nicobar since the year 2005. It was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands. With the launch of ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ network, the operator looks forward to further strengthening its bond with customers on the islands.

Modi, who laid the foundation for the 2,312-kilometre project on December 30, 2018, today said: “From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today.” “The 2,312-km cable will not just boost digital connectivity of Andaman Islands with the mainland but also boost tourism,” he added.

The submarine cable will connect areas such as Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. The submarine optical fibre cable link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands.

“The bigger the project, the more the number of challenges. Am glad that after all the delays, we have completed the work. It is our duty to provide telecom services to the hardworking people of one of the most important regions,” PM Modi said.

