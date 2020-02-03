Airtel ends free Netflix offer as part of its Xstreme Fiber broadband

Airtel has stopped offering Netflix free as part of its Xstream broadband services. Airtel has stopped offering Netflix free as part of its Xstream broadband services.

Airtel is no longer offering free Netflix subscription as part of its Xstream Fiber broadband plans and a similar offer for its postpaid mobile users has also ended. Airtel though continues to offer the one year free subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream services for its broadband and postpaid subscribers.

This discontinuation of the offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk, though the Airtel website also confirms this. When one looks at the Xstream broadband plans for Airtel, it no longer shows Netflix among the list of benefits. Zee5 and Amazon Prime continue for subscribers of plans starting Rs 999 and higher. The base Airtel Xstream broadband plan of Rs 799 only comes with free Airtel Xstream content.

Earlier, Airtel was offering Netflix free for three months for its broadband and postpaid customers. In postpaid customers, Netflix was free for those on Rs 499 and higher plans. The offer ended for postpaid users on January 15, 2020.

For broadband users, Airtel originally announced the free three months Netflix offer back in 2018. The offer continued when V-Fiber was rebranded to Xstream Fiber broadband. Users had the option of activating free Netflix from their My Airtel App app.

Vodafone still have one year free Netflix

While Airtel has removed Netflix as part of its free offerings on both postpaid and broadband, rival Vodafone is continuing to offer Netflix free for one year to its the Rs 999 RedX plan. Those who avail the offer get one year of Netflix basic plan of Rs 499 per month for free.

For existing Netflix users, the free offer which is worth Rs 5,988 will be added to their Netflix account and adjusted based on their existing plan.

Want Netflix, Amazon Prime for free? Here are the best broadband, postpaid plans for this

ACT Corp is still offering Netflix to subscribers of its broadband plans. ACT Fibernet had announced last year that existing and new customers, who opted for six-month plans and 12-month plans would be able to seamlessly pay for their monthly Netflix subscription through their ACT Fibernet bill.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans

Airtel’s broadband plans start at Rs 799 going up all the way to Rs 3,999. The Rs 799 base plan offers 150GB data, 100 Mbps speeds and free calls on landline. The plan for Rs 999 offers 300GB data at up to 200 Mbps speeds, while the Rs 1499 plan offers 500GB data at 300 Mbps.

The most expensive Airtel plans is the VIP plan at Rs 3,999 with unlimited data and up to 1GBps speeds, along with unlimited local and STD calls on landline like all the others.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd