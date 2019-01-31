Airtel DTH channels selection process: How to choose channels online for Airtel Digital TV connection

Airtel Digital TV DTH channels selection process: DTH services, as well as cable operators and multi-system operators (MSOs), have already put out their channel prices in compliance TRAI’s new framework, which comes into effect on February 1, 2019. This means subscribers have till January 31 to select their channel packs.

The base monthly for 100 channels is common across all operators, which is Rs 130+18 per cent GST and it comes to around Rs 153. Those looking to add more than 100 channels to their pack will need to pay Rs 20 extra for 25 channels.

In case of Airtel, the operator has listed on its site as well as app the individual channel prices along with monthly prices of curated channel packs. In addition, Airtel is running a demonstration video of how to select channels and plans on its channel number 999. Let us take a look at how to choose channels on Airtel Digital TV:

Airtel Digital TV: How to choose 100 or more channels under new TRAI rules

Airtel users can select their channels or packs on the company’s official site or MyAirtel app, both of which are running banner ads for selecting channels under TRAI’s new framework. Click on the ad and users will be prompted to log in to their account.

People can log in with their subscriber id or registered mobile number on both the website and app. Next, an OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number, which users will need to enter to log in to their account.

Once logged in, users will be displayed three options to choose from – Airtel Recommended Packs, Broadcaster packs, and Ala-Carte. The Recommended packs are based on the user’s TV patterns as well as the channels they are currently subscribed to. Then there are Broadcaster packs.

Users can choose to go with one of the packs they like or select individual channels from Ala-Carte category to make their own monthly pack. The number of channels will start from 25 as Airtel by default selects 25 free Doordarshan channels.

Several channels are free, while others are paid. The monthly prices for paid channels will be displayed alongside the name of the channel. The total monthly amount that users need to pay will be displayed once users select their 100 or more channels. Finally, click on Confirm to proceed.

There is also a way to activate channel packs by scanning QR code on their TV using phone’s camera or third-party QR code scanner app. Once users select their monthly channels or packs, they can activate their selection by scanning a QR code on their TV and send it to 54325. The pack will automatically get activated starting February 1.