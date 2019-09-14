Airtel Digital TV’s new ‘All Channels’ pack has 226 stations

Airtel has released a new ‘All Channels’ pack for its Airtel Digital TV subscribers, which allows customers to avail a range of HD and SD channels on their DTH connection. The new All Channels pack is priced at Rs 1,315 per month and includes 226 channels covering all major regional channels.

Though the pack is priced at Rs 1,315, after adding the network capacity fee (NCF) of Rs 360, the overall price a customer has to pay becomes Rs 1,675.

The pack includes channels from all major genres like entertainment, infotainment, news and sports. It also includes regional channels like Colors Gujarati Cinema, ETV 2, Gemini TV HD, Jaya Max, Khushi TV, News18 Kannada, Surya Movies, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Punjabi and Zee Tamil HD.

The pack also includes some kids channels like Discovery Kids, Disney, Disney International HD, Nick, Pogo and Sony Yay. Premium English movie channels include Movies Now HD, Romedy Now HD, Star Movies Select HD and WB.

One thing that you need to note, is that the All Channels pack doesn’t include SD variants of the HD channels that are available with it. It also doesn’t include any service channels.

To subscribe to the All Channels pack customers need to either call up Airtel Digital TV’s helpline number or select and activate the pack through the company’s MyAirtel app.