Airtel Digital TV vs Xstream Box prices, features compared: Is it worth upgrading?

Airtel Xstream Box combines satellite TV and OTT apps services. The Airtel DTH connection subscribers have the options of either HD (High Definition) or SD (Standard Definition) set-top box priced at Rs 769 and Rs 569 respectively.

Airtel recently launched its Xstream devices, which come with access to OTT (Over the top) content and apps in addition to TV channels. The two devices launched include, the Xstream Stick and the Xstream Box 4K, which combines satellite TV and OTT content.

Airtel also launched a special offer wherein its DTH customers can upgrade to the 4K TV box at a price of Rs 2,249. But how do the prices and features of the Airtel Xstream Box compare to Airtel’s Digital TV and does it make sense to upgrade? We find out:

Airtel Digital TV set-top box vs Xstream box: Price

Those who want a new Airtel DTH connection will have the options of either HD (High Definition) or SD (Standard Definition) set-top box priced at Rs 769 and Rs 569 respectively. The features of the SD box includes external recording, while that of HD set-top box are Dolby Digital sound as well as Record & Play.

The HD set-top box also comes bundled with plans such as 81 SD channel pack at Rs 127 per month, 91 SD channels pack out of which 8 can be HD channels at Rs 139, etc. However, do keep in mind that Network Capacity Fee or NCF charges will be extra for all DTH connections and packs.

Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,108 and bundled with a Rs 207 monthly plan with 90 SD channels out of which 15 can be HD. It comes with features such as Chromecast built-in, access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video as well as voice search.

Airtel Digital TV set-top vs Xstream: What is bundled free?

In both cases, whether you get the regular set-top box or the Airtel Xstream box, this is a one-time investment. But users will need to pay for the monthly channel packs that they choose in order to watch the DTH channels.

In the case of Xstream service, there is an additional Rs 999 per year fee to access the digital content on Airtel’s service. The Xstream service has live channels, movies, etc. Keep in mind that there needs to be a good Wi-Fi connection as well to enjoy the OTT content and access apps so broadband charges will be extra.

As of now, the company is offering one year of complimentary subscription to all Xstream app content and one month subscription to an HD DTH pack. Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions will be extra. However, Airtel Thanks customers who have these subscriptions as part of their mobile plan can extend it to the box.

More features of Xstream include access to all digital entertainment from Airtel’s content partners such as ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream and Wynk Music’s library. Airtel Xstream service has its own app and website as well.

Airtel Digital TV to Xstream: How to upgrade

Airtel Digital TV users will have two options by which they can upgrade to Xstream – either buy the Xstream Box 4K or Xstream Stick, both of which are priced at Rs 3,999. To reiterate, as of now, the company is allowing its DTH subscribers to upgrade to the 4K TV box at a special price of Rs 2,249.

Airtel Xstream Stick will bundle the same services as Xstream box at Rs 999 per year, except for the TV channels. The first 30 days subscription is free. But those who also need to watch TV channels will need a DTH set-top box separately along with an active connection.