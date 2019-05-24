Airtel Digital TV unveils six new long-term packs of six, 12 months

Airtel Digital TV has introduced 12 new long-term plans with a validity of six and 12 months in High Definition (HD) as well as Standard Definition (SD). The new long-term packs include Hindi Value SD pack, UDP packs, Gujrat Value Sports SD pack, Gujrat Mega SD pack as well as Gujarat Value Sports HD pack, and Gujarat Mega HD pack. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Airtel Digital TV recently removed the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges of Rs 153 (Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST) on long-term packs of three, six, and 12-months. The service has listed long-term plans for different regions such as Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc. Let us take a look in detail Airtel Digital TV’s new long-term plans.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term packs: Hindi Value SD Pack

The Hindi Value SD pack (ZEE-STAR-IC-STAR ALP) has a validity of a total of six months and an extra 15 days. So, the total validity for this plan is 195 days. The MRP of the pack is Rs 280 so a user will need to pay Rs 1,681 in all for six months. The multi pricing for the plan is Rs 1,326. For a 12 month subscription (360 days), subscribers will need to pay Rs 3,081, while the multi-pricing is Rs 2,431.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term plans: UDP Packs

Airtel Digital TV’s UDP pack that offers SD channels and a total validity of six months or 180 days will cost Rs 799 for both standard and multi-TV connection. The pack is priced at Rs 200. For 12 months, users will need to pay a total of Rs 1,349 and the subscription charge is the same for both standard as well as multi-TV subscription.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term plans: Gujarat Value Sports SD Pack

The six months subscription of Gujrat Value Sports SD pack includes 15 days of complimentary subscription so the total duration will be 195 days for which users with standard TV connection will need to pay a total of Rs 2,016. The price of the pack is Rs 336. Multi-TV subscribers will need to pay Rs 1,662.

The total charges for those who want to take the 12 months subscription of Gujrat Value Sports SD pack, will be Rs 3,696. For multi-TV, the total subscription amount is Rs 3,047.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term plans: Gujarat Mega SD pack

Six months subscription fo Gujrat Mega SD pack will be valid for 195 days including the 15 days bonus days and will cost Rs Rs 3,062. The multi-TV pricing will be Rs Rs 2,424. The 12 months or 360 days subscription is Rs Rs 5,612 and Rs 4,444 for standard and multi-TV users respectively. The price of the plan is Rs 510.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term plans: Gujarat Value Sports HD

Gujarat Value Sports HD subscription for six and 12 months will cost Rs 2,852 and Rs 5,227 respectively for standard connection. For multi-connection users, the price is Rs Rs 2,352 and Rs 4,312 for six and 12 months respectively. The price of the Gujrat Value Sports HD pack is Rs 475.

Airtel Digital TV new long-term plans: Gujarat Mega HD

Gujarat Mega HD will cost Rs 4,197 and Rs 3,276 for six months for standard and multi-TV connection respectively. The 12 months subscription is priced at Rs 7,689 and Rs 6,006 respectively. The pack has MRP of Rs 699.