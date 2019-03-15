Airtel Digital TV removes extra NCF on long term packs: Here are the details

Airtel Digital TV has removed the extra Network Capacity Fee (NCF) on long-term pack for its subscribers, according to a report on Telecom Talk. The development comes as Tata Sky, Sun Direct TV and Dish TV waived off NCF on base packs last month.

The report adds that NCF charges of Rs 153 (Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST) has been removed on Airtel Digital TV’s three, six and 12-month plans. There are region wise long-term plans for Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc, which can be activated from Top Ups section in My Airtel mobile app.

For instance, the AP Mega pack for Telugu users can be subscribed to for three months at Rs 819, while the fee for six months Rs 1,638. The yearly subscription will cost Rs 3,276. Meanwhile, the monthly fee for the plan, excluding NCF is Rs 273 per month excluding NCF charges.

To recall, Airtel Digital TV previously announced discount on NCF for select channels. Typically, subscribers need to pay Rs 20 extra per 25 additional channels as NCF if they cross the 100 base channel threshold, for which NCF is Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST.

However, Airtel Digital TV subscribers will be able to watch over 100 channels while paying the same amount of NCF, though only select channels are included. The channels that will be exempt from NCF include a number of DD channels, Republic TV, Shop CJ, addiQYOU, Enterr10, NT1, ABP News, India TV and many more.

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), on February 1 this year implemented new rules for DTH service providers that require subscribers to select a minimum of 100 channels that they want to watch. Under the new rules, subscribers have been able to pay only for the channels they want to watch.