Airtel Digital TV now offers 100 long-term tariff plans

Airtel has revamped its DTH offerings of its Airtel Digital TV service with the launch of a number of long term plans. These plans include a UDP pack, Orissa Superstar Regional pack, WB Superstar Regional and more. Airtel Digital TV’s new long term plans are being offered in semi-annual and annual packages.

These new Airtel Digital TV long term plans include a UDP six month pack priced at Rs 799, an Orissa Superstar Regional six-month pack priced at Rs 1,049, and a WB Superstar Regional six-month pack priced at 1,149.

The Telugu Superstar Hindi six month pack and the Kerala Superstar Ultimate pack are priced at Rs 1,397 and Rs 1,398, respectively. The Hindi Value SD six month pack is priced at Rs 1,681.

Annual long term plans include the Hindi Value SD pack priced at Rs 3,081, the Orissa Value Sports SD pack priced at Rs 3,663 and the Karnataka Value Sports pack priced at Rs 4,158.

The company is also offering a flat 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 200 to all of its users who purchase select annual rental plans. The cashback scheme is only valid for customers recharging their DTH plans using the Airtel Payments Bank or Airtel Money. The offer is valid until July 17.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel Digital TV has launched over 100 long term packs with six months/a year worth of validity.