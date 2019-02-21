Airtel Digital TV exempts a number of channels from NCF slab

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recently implemented new rules for DTH service providers. Under the new rules, customers are required to select a minimum of 100 channels that they want to watch. Subscribers with the introduction of this rule have been able to pay for only the channels they want and not for the channels their DTH provider has been pushing on them.

DTH service providers now are implementing various strategies to push more channels to their customers. One of these moves has been to provide a discount on NCF (Network Capacity Fee) for select channels. This move was first implemented by Sun Direct followed by Tata Sky and Dish TV. Now, Airtel Digital TV has implemented the same.

Subscribers earlier were required to pay Rs 130 as NCF on up to 100 channels and if they crossed the threshold, users would have to pay Rs 20 extra per 25 additional channels as NCF. However, with this new move in place they will be able to watch over 100 channels while paying the same amount of NCF.

Airtel has put up a list of channels that will be exempt from NCF. These include a number of DD channels, Republic TV, Shop CJ, addiQYOU, Enterr10, NT1, ABP News, India TV and many more, according to the website. This was also reported by TelecomTalk.

To add any of these additional channels to your television, you can simply do so by heading over to the company’s official site or app and logging in with their credentials. They can then click the select channels tab and select the channels they want to add to their pack.