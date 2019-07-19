Airtel Digital TV DTH launches 100 long-duration channel packs: Report

Airtel Digital TV is providing over 100 long-duration packs going up to Rs 7,811 to its consumers beating other DTH competitors such as Tata Sky, Dish TV and more, Telecom Talk has reported.

Advertising

Following the implementation of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new tariff earlier this year, various DTH and cable operators had removed the long-duration packs in a bit to avoid incurring losses, however, TRAI later instructed the operators to provide these offers to the consumers. After this, DTH operators such as Airtel and Sun Direct started providing old long-duration packs while others provide extra benefits on recharging with packs of 12-months or more, the report said.

For Airtel’s DTH-arm, the consumers can select the same monthly pack for a six-month duration on which the company will provide some discount.

As per the report, Airtel Digital TV’s long duration plans begin with Rs 799 pack UDP-6 which provides six months of validity. Other plans in Airtel include Orissa Superstar Regional 6M that costs Rs 1,049, WB Superstar Regional 6M at Rs 1,149, UDP 12M pack which costs Rs 1,349, Telugu Superstar Hindi 6M plan at Rs 1,397, Kerala Superstar Ultimate 6M channel plan for Rs 1,398, Hindi Value SD pack which costs Rs 1,681.

Advertising

Apart from these long-duration plans, other 6-month channel packs in Airtel’s DTH also include Mega packs, Value packs, Value Sports pack.

Not only six months, but Airtel Digital TV also comes with various annual plans such as the Hindi Value SD 12M that comes at Rs 3,081, DEL MP CG RAJ Value Sports lite 12M pack for Rs 3,652, Orissa Value Sports SD 12M at Rs 3,663, Karnataka Value Sports SD 12M at Rs 4,158 and so on.

It is worth noting that Airtel Digital TV subscribers will have ample of choices for long term plans as the DTH provider has more than 100 plans which go up to Rs 7,811. Users can log into their account to check these long-term plans from the company and there’s an offer running as well.

Also Read|Airtel DTH channels selection: How to choose channels online for Airtel Digital TV connection

This apart, Airtel Digital TV has also slashed the prices of its HD set-top box. The Airtel Digital TV connection with set-top-box was earlier available for Rs 1,953 has got a cut of Rs 500 and can now be bought for Rs 1,453. The company is offering Rs 1,000 benefit to the consumers and also offering 150 bundled channels.