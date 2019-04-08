Airtel Digital TV channel packs, plans and prices: All you need to know

After the new DTH regulations set up by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) came into force, there have been some changes in the Airtel Digital TV subscription plans and prices. As per the new rules, customers need to pay Rs 153.4 (inclusive of taxes) known as network capacity fee (NCF) for the first 100 channels with an additional Rs 23.60 (inclusive of taxes) for every 25 channels over the 100 channels-mark.

The cost of each channel would be added over the NCF. While there have been some uncertainties over the NCF and channel pricing in the past, Airtel Digital TV has now listed new plans and prices along with the option to make your own pack for the subscribers. We are listing the new plans and prices of Airtel Digital TV here.

Airtel Broadcaster Bouquet

The broadcaster bouquet plan of Airtel Digital TV include bundles of channels from broadcasters such as Discovery, NDTV, Sony, Star and more. The pricing for each pack is listed on the website along with channel names included in the bouquet. Users can select as many broadcaster packs as they want to make their channel list with ease.

Airtel A-la-carte DRP

Airtel Digital TV has provided a list of popular channels that can be added to the existing base pack of a subscriber. The DTH service provider has a total of 563 channels in different genres and languages which cost from as low as Rs 0.1 per month to all the way to Rs 59 per month.

Airtel FTA Bouquets

The FTA (free to air) category of Airtel Digital TV packs includes all the free to air channels divided into north and south categories. On Airtel Digital TV, these channels are free but they are counted for the NCF calculation.

Airtel Bundle

If you are planning on buying a new Airtel Digital TV connection, you will be presented with four curated packs depending on your city. For instance, in Delhi, there is a Rs 139 pack (exclusive of NCF charges) which contains 92 channels, another pack that costs Rs 295 and contains 120 channels and so on. There is also an option to “Make your own Plan”.