Airtel cuts price for its Internet TV, offers discount on Google Home Mini bundle

Bharti Airtel has just slashed the price of its Internet TV service from Rs 3,499 to Rs 2,269. Along with this, the company is also offering its Internet TV subscribers discounts on the Google Home Mini smart speaker.

To recall, earlier the company used to bundle its Mega HD channel pack worth Rs 699, however, after the price cut the company has also removed the pack. Now, subscribers need to go to its website and select the channels that they want.

Airtel is offering customers who are purchasing its Internet TV a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on the Google Home Mini, which is being made available at Rs 2,499. However, the bundle is being offered as optional, which means customers are not being forced to get the Google Home Mini if they want to only get the Airtel Internet TV connection.

Customers will be sent a coupon code within seven days of purchasing the service, which they can use on the Flipkart link sent along with it.

The announcement comes just a few days after Reliance Jio announced that it will be launching its own Internet service, Jio Fiber in September. The company is yet to reveal plan details, however, it has said that the plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.

Reliance Jio also announced its Jio Fiber Welcome offer, under which consumers purchasing Jio Forever yearly plans will get a free set-top box and a TV for free.