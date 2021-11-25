scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ

Airtel conducts India’s first 5G trial using 700MHz Spectrum: All you need to know

The demonstration was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, which was also the first 5G trial conducted in the eastern part of India, as per the company.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 25, 2021 5:18:13 pm
airtel recharge plan, airtel online recharge plans, airtel prepaid mobile recharge, airtel recharge offers, best airtel mobile recharge plans, Airtel, Airtel price hike, Airtel best plans, Airtel recharge, Airtel prepaid plans, Airtel recharge plans under Rs 250, Airtel plans under 250, recharge plans under 250, Airtel budget plans, Airtel news, best airtel recharge offers, airtel prepaid recharge plans 2021, airtel recharge offers in india, airtel prepaid plans, airtel recharge plans, airtel prepaid plans, Airtel plans, Airtel plans 2021, Airtel recharge plans, Airtel recharge plans 2021, Airtel recharge plans list 2021, Airtel prepaid plans, Airtel prepaid plans list, Airtel prepaid plans list 2021, Airtel new plans, Airtel data plan, Airtel data plan 2021, Airtel recharge offer, Airtel prepaid recharge plan, Airtel plans price list, Airtel data plansAirtel conducts India's first 5G trial using 700MHz Spectrum: All you need to know (Express Photo)

Bharti Airtel has announced that it successfully conducted its first 5G trial in India, in partnership with Nokia. The telecom operator revealed that it conducted 5G trial after it was allotted a test spectrum in multiple bands by the government for the validation of 5G technology and use cases.

The demonstration was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, which was also the first 5G trial conducted in the eastern part of India, as per the company. With the enhanced propagation characteristics of the 700MHz band, Airtel and Nokia achieved high-speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real-life conditions.

Also Read |Explained: What is 5G trial, and why is it important for Indian telecom companies?

“Back in 2012, Airtel launched India’s first 4G service in Kolkata. Today, we are delighted to conduct India’s first 5G demo in the coveted 700 MHz band in the city to showcase the power of this technology standard. We believe that with the right pricing of 5G spectrum in the upcoming auctions, India can unlock the digital dividend and build a truly connected society with broadband for all,” Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Airtel asserted that it used equipment from Nokia’s 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core.

“The 5G deployment using 700Mhz spectrum is helping communications service providers across the world to cost-effectively provide mobile broadband in remote areas, where typically it is challenging for them to set up the network infrastructure. Nokia is at the forefront in the development of the global 5G ecosystem, and we look forward to supporting Airtel on its 5G journey,” Naresh Asija, Vice President, Nokia, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 25: Latest News

Advertisement