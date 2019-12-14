Airtel beats Reliance Jio, Vodafone in Tutela’s speed and latency test

Airtel records the highest download and latency speed in August – October 2019, shows Tutela report. Airtel records the highest download and latency speed in August – October 2019, shows Tutela report.

Tutela’s Mobile Experience November 2019 Report for the month of August – October 2019 is now available. The report clearly shows Airtel topping the speed and latency list with Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea slightly behind it. Tutela states that the Mobile Experience Report is based on mobile experience and usage, and aggregated between the period of August – October 2019.

Everyone wants their mobile network to offer good data transfer speeds and looks like Airtel has done a commendable job at it this time. According to the report, Airtel manages to get download speed of 7.1 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in second place with download speed of 6.3 Mbps, followed by Idea, Jio and BSNL with 5.5Mbps, 4.9Mbps and 2.9Mbps download speed, respectively. It should be noted that Vodafone and Idea merger didn’t happen in October 2019, so the report shows the result of both the operators separately.

The report further notes that the speed test results are based on median transfer speeds for a 2MB file download and 1MB file upload”. Coming to upload speed, this area is dominated by Vodafone as it captures the top spot with 3.6Mbps upload speed. It is followed by Idea with 3.2Mbps upload speed and then comes Airtel, Jio and BSNL with 3.3Mbps, 3.1 and 1.7Mbps upload speed, respectively.

In addition to speed, latency is another important factor when it comes to deciding which mobile network offer better internet connectivity. Poor latency may result in laggy gaming performance. This is why gamers are always required to check their network connection before starting a gaming session.

According to the Totela report, in terms of latency as well, Airtel tops the chart with 26.2 milliseconds (ms) of latency. Airtel is followed by Reliance Jio with 27.6ms, then comes Vodafone and Idea with 27.9 and 31.6 ms latency. The last place in the latency speed list is occupied by BSNL with 45ms. This result clearly shows a good possibility for Airtel PUBG players to have a better experience when compared to users of other networks in India.

