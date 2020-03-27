Airtel and Apollo Hospitals introduce COVID-19 tracker to determine if you are at risk

Airtel and Apollo Hospitals introduce COVID-19 tracker: This can help determine if you are at risk for the coronavirus and whether you should get yourself tested. Airtel and Apollo Hospitals introduce COVID-19 tracker: This can help determine if you are at risk for the coronavirus and whether you should get yourself tested.

After Reliance Jio introduced a dedicated COVID-19 tracker in its MyJio app, Bharti Airtel has also followed with a similar tool to help track for potential symptoms of the coronavirus infection. The Airtel tool has been developed in partnership with the Apollo hospitals, and is called Apollo 247. It is available as a website and as an app as well and there’s also a dedicated helpline from Apollo hospitals, which users can call if they still have questions about the coronavirus.

Airtel Apollo 247 tool and what it does?

The Airtel tool has been built on the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The tool can also be accessed in the Airtel Thanks app and on this website here.

The tool is basically a simply chatbot, which will help users determine if they could be exhibiting symptoms which put them at risk for the COVID-19 infection.

When we used the chatbot it asked us for our age, gender, symptoms, travel history, body temperature, whether the mentioned symptoms had worsened or improved over time. The user is also asked if they have other conditions, which could make the infection worse, such as Diabetes, any other lung related ailment, kidney disease, high blood pressure, etc.

Once the user enters all this information, it shows a result whether they are at low, high or medium risk for the COVID-19 infection.

In the segment on travel history, the chatbot also asks whether the user has been in contact with anyone else who has been diagnosed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. In the end when the user has entered all the information, the app/website displays your level of risk for the disease.

Based on the results, you will also be given some advice to follow, including whether you should be tested for COVID-19. For instance when we entered that we had been in contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case, just to see how the results would differ, the recommendations include testing for the virus based on the doctor’s advice along with immediate home isolation. It also asks the user to monitor symptoms and get medical attention if the situation worsens.

The results also mention that laboratory tests and imaging may be needed depending on what the doctor prescribes. Again for those who have more questions or fear that they might be infected, there is the option of calling the helpline to get more precise answers and help.

Airtel Apollo 247 tool: Pros, Limitations

The limitations with most online tracking tools is such that they are still simplistic in nature. So instance, someone might just go with the no travel history as an option, which could be true, but they might have inadvertently come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. This means they could be at risk, but the tool is unable to detect it.

One advantage though is that such tools can encourage people to determine if they are at risk from the safety of their homes, without flocking to hospitals. Such tools are also a good way of understanding the possible symptoms of the disease, given it is similar to the flu at least in the beginning. Also as advised by the tool, if a user feels they are at medium or high risk, they should get in touch with a doctor for further clarity.

