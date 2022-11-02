Airtel claims its ‘5G Plus’ service has more than one million customers

Last month, Airtel announced it will be rolling out 5G network in select cities in India. Now, the telecom giant is claiming that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G customer mark in less than 30 days after its commercial 5G launch. For those uninitiated, Airtel 5G is available in Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Varanasi, with Airtel planning to make 5G available in all major cities in India by March 2023.
“These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.
However, 5G will be rolled out in the aforementioned cities in a phased manner, so it might take some time for Airtel to cover the entire city. Airtel started its 5G trials last year and is the first telecom provider in India to roll out 5G to the general population. While 5G might be accessible only on a handful of devices right now, smartphone makers are working to enable 5G on more and more devices. Apple, for instance, will soon start testing 5G for those on its iOS beta versions in India as indianexpress.com reported exclusively.