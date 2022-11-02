scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Airtel claims its ‘5G Plus’ service has more than one million customers

Airtel says more than one million unique users have switched to it's 5G network since its launch in October this year.

AirtelCurrently, Airtel 5G is only available in eight cities. (File)

Last month, Airtel announced it will be rolling out 5G network in select cities in India. Now, the telecom giant is claiming that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G customer mark in less than 30 days after its commercial 5G launch. For those uninitiated, Airtel 5G is available in Nagpur, Delhi, MumbaiChennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Varanasi, with Airtel planning to make 5G available in all major cities in India by March 2023.

Also Read |Airtel users: Here’s how to check for 5G compatibility on your phone

“These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

However, 5G will be rolled out in the aforementioned cities in a phased manner, so it might take some time for Airtel to cover the entire city. Airtel started its 5G trials last year and is the first telecom provider in India to roll out 5G to the general population. While 5G might be accessible only on a handful of devices right now, smartphone makers are working to enable 5G on more and more devices. Apple, for instance, will soon start testing 5G for those on its iOS beta versions in India as indianexpress.com reported exclusively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:16:52 pm
Next Story

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam 2022 schedule out, admit card to release tomorrow

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement