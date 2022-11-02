Airtel claims its ‘5G Plus’ service has more than one million customers

Last month, Airtel announced it will be rolling out 5G network in select cities in India. Now, the telecom giant is claiming that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G customer mark in less than 30 days after its commercial 5G launch. For those uninitiated, Airtel 5G is available in Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Varanasi, with Airtel planning to make 5G available in all major cities in India by March 2023.