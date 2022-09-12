scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel said 5G will work with existing SIMs and that 5G will be available in all urban areas by December 2023.

Airtel 5GAirtel spent Rs 43,084 crore in the 5G spectrum. (Reuters/File)

Last month, major telecom network providers including Airtel, Vodafone and Jio announced they will be bringing 5G in the coming months. Now, Airtel has announced that 5G will go live within a month.

With a plan to cover all major metro cities by the end of the year, the network provider said 5G will be available in all urban parts of the country by the end of 2023. Also, the company said that 5G will be available in towns and key rural areas by March of 2024.

Airtel has also announced that everyone who upgraded their SIM to 4G won’t need to upgrade their SIMs since it already supports 5G. Those interested in knowing if and when their area will get 5G can check it on the Airtel Thanks app to know if their city and phone are 5G ready. Keep in mind that the feature will only go live after 5G is launched.

Also Read |5G rollout in India: Here’s everything you need to know

During the 5G spectrum bidding process, Airtel spent Rs 43,084 crore and paid instalments for the next four years which amounts to somewhere around Rs 8,312.4 crore. It is working in partnership with Nokia, Samsung and Ericsson to set up 5G infrastructure in the country. It looks like Airtel will not be installing infrastructure from scratch and use Non-Standalone 5G while Jio is going with Standalone 5G, which offers more speed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

The biggest spender in the auction, Reliance Jio also announced during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that it will be launching 5G in major cities sometime in October this year.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:00:04 pm
Next Story

Hyderpora encounter: Supreme Court dismisses father’s plea for handing over son’s body

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement