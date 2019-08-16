Airtel 4G hotspot bundles free 1.5GB daily data for 224 days, cashback

Bharti Airtel has revamped plans for its 4G hotspot for prepaid as well as postpaid subscribers. The company is also offering more bundled data as well as cashback to new users purchasing the Airtel 4G hotspot device. According to a Telecom Talk report, only postpaid users will be eligible for the cashback offer, while prepaid subscribers can avail free data.

Airtel has also increased the price of its 4G hotspot from Rs 999 to Rs 2,000, which means new users will need to pay Rs 2,000 to buy the device. The prepaid plan bundles 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 224 days from 48 hours of inserting the SIM card into the Airtel 4G hotspot device. The total data for the entire validity adds up to 336GB data.

Airtel 4G hotspot postpaid users can choose from its Rs 399 or Rs 499 plan, though the former may not be available in all circles. Postpaid users also get the data carry forward facility and Rs 1,000 cashback as well. The activation charges for postpaid subscribers is Rs 300.

To reiterate, the price of Airtel 4G hotspot device is Rs 2,000 and Airtel is offering Rs 1,000 as cashback to its postpaid users. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan for 4G hotspot includes a total of 50GB data per month, while the Rs 499 plan offers 75GB data per month.

Airtel’s 4G hotspot device allows for connecting up to 10 devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc to create a Wi-Fi Hotspot. The battery is said to last up to 6 hours. The device was initially available at Rs 1,950, though its price was slashed by the company to Rs 999. However, it is listed for Rs 2,000 as of now.