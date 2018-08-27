Airtel postpaid and home broadband plans now come with free 3-month Netflix subscription

Airtel and Netflix have announced a partnership for the telco’s postpaid and home broadband plans. Airtel and Netflix have announced a partnership for the telco’s postpaid and home broadband plans.

Airtel and Netflix have announced a partnership for the telco’s postpaid and home broadband plans. Those who own select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will get a free three-month Netflix subscription. After the offer ends, subscribers can pay up for their Netflix account as part of their integrated Airtel bill. While Airtel is yet to announce the plans available for Netflix services, users will also be able to experience its catalogue through Airtel’s in-house apps.

To avail the offer, users who select the eligible plans must sign up for a Netflix service through the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app. The 3-month free subscription will also be extended to Airtel subscribers who already own Netflix accounts. Users who do not avail the offer will also get a taste of Netflix, as the Airtel TV app comes with a dedicated row for popular titles.

“Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel. “Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content – both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings.”

Currently, Airtel TV is home to over 10,000 movie and shows, in addition to more than 375 live TV channels. This partnership comes after Airtel had announced a similar partnership with Hotstar earlier in the year. Among other telcos with similar offers, Vodafone also offers free limited-period Netflix/Amazon Prime subscriptions for select postpaid plans.

