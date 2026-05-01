Airport of the future? Tokyo tests humanoid robots for ground operations

Humanoid robots have made rapid progress in recent years, with better movement and improved AI allowing them to perform tasks that were not possible before. (Image: Reuters)

Japan Airlines has begun testing humanoid robots for ground operations at Haneda Airport, as the country’s aviation sector faces growing labour shortages. The airline is working with GMO AI & Robotics to test machines that can handle tasks such as baggage loading and cabin cleaning, with testing set to begin in May.

The move comes at a time when Japan is seeing a surge in tourism while its workforce continues to shrink due to an ageing population. According to the airline, the robots will be introduced gradually across the airport, with trials expected to run for two years.

In a demonstration, a humanoid robot developed by Unitree was seen moving cargo along a conveyor belt, greeting people, and interacting with staff. However, it remains unclear whether Unitree is directly involved in the airport trials or if the airline is evaluating multiple technologies. Japan Airlines told CNBC that “feasibility studies and risk assessments” are still ongoing.