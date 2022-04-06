AirPods hike: How much do Apple earbuds and headphones cost now?

Apple recently hiked up the prices of all its audio products in India following the hike in customs duty. The prices of AirPods Gen 2 and Gen 3, along with those of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro have now gone up by up to 10 per cent. The AirPods Gen 3 is now available for Rs 20,500.

The new prices can be found listed on the Apple online store. Depending on what audio product you’re trying to buy, you may see a hike of up to Rs 6,200.

What are the new prices?

Here’s a quick comparison of the old and new prices of every Apple product that you can get your hands on right now.

AirPods Gen 2 which was previously available at Rs 12,900 now sells at Rs 14,100, with an effective hike of Rs 1,200. The AirPods Gen 3 which were originally available for Rs 18,500 are now available for Rs 20,500, with a hike of Rs 2,000.

The Apple AirPods Pro, which were originally priced at Rs 24,900 are now priced at Rs 26,300 with a hike of Rs 1,400. Lastly, Apple AirPods Max, the company’s only pair of headphones, have seen a massive hike of Rs 6,200, going from Rs 59,900 to Rs 66,100.

You can still grab AirPods at old prices, for now

Though the new prices are already in effect on Apple’s website, users can still get the audio products at discounted prices from retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital, among others.

The hike comes shortly after custom duty rates were “calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate local manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and electronic smart meters.” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the same during her budget speech in February 2022.

Apple hasn’t revealed if the new rules will push the company into manufacturing AirPods locally. The company currently only manufactures some iPhone models in India. These include the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, along with the iPhone SE and the more recent, iPhone 13, for which local manufacturing is said to commence this month.