AirPods 3 and Mini-LED iPad could launch in first-half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple plans to launch an iPad with a mini-LED display and AirPods 3 with a major design refresh in the first half of 2020, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Both devices are highly anticipated, especially the iPad with a Mini-LED display.

According to Kuo, the first Apple product to feature a Mini-LED display will be the iPad Pro. Mini-LED is a new type of display technology that uses small LEDs to produce the display’s light. Mini LEDs work similarly to the LCD but are much smaller. These new displays should produce deeper colours and darker blacks along with improved contrast.

Experts see Mini LEDs as the next big thing in tech in display technology. With Apple rumoured to launch its next-generation iPads and MacBooks, analysts expect an upsurge in adoption of Mini LEDs. In fact, brands such as TCL and MSI have already started launching devices with a Mini-LED display. For instance, MSI’s Creator 17 is the word’s first Mini-LED display. TCL’s 6-series 4K TV meanwhile Mini-LED backlighting and supports 120Hz gaming.

Rumours of Apple launching a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display are nothing new. A DigiTimes report claims Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display early next year, and a new premium MacBook in the second half of 2021. The next-generation iPad Pro may feature a new A14X processor.

Kuo expects Apple to release a new version of AirPods with a design similar to the AirPods Pro. It is said that ‌the AirPods‌ 3 will be more affordable than the Pro models and lack features such as active noise cancellation (ANC). Expect the upcoming AirPods 3 to have better battery life.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has had a busy year. The company recently launched the iPhone 12 range, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, HomePod Mini and new Macs powered by the M1 chipset.

