Air purifier maintenance: How to clean pre-filters, HEPA filters, and dust sensors

The months following Diwali bring not only a drop in mercury, but rising air pollution levels across several parts of the country, especially in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. This year seems no different.

For instance, Delhi’s live Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 800 on Monday morning, November 16, according to multiple news reports. The AQI.in dashboard categorised the air quality as ‘hazardous’ on its US AQI scale. Due to rising AQI, air purifiers are seeing increased consumer interest as more households look for ways to improve indoor air quality.

“This season, we have witnessed an exceptional response to our air purifier portfolio, recording 150% growth over the previous year. While rising pollution levels continue to be a key driver of adoption, an encouraging trend has been the significant uptick in demand even before the onset of the pollution season,” Nikhil Rajpal, founder and CEO, Qubo, said in a statement.

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“This signals a shift in consumer behaviour, with people recognising the importance of clean air throughout the year rather than a seasonal concern, while also becoming more aware and appreciative of better-performing products,” Rajpal added.

But buying the right air purifier is not sufficient. Cleaning and maintaining the device also matters for several reasons such as improved air quality, extended filter life, better performance, and energy efficiency. While the cleaning process may vary from one air purifier model to the other, here are some best practices to keep in mind.

It should go without saying that the following steps should be done after turning off the device and unplugging it from the power outlet.

Clean the outer shell/exterior first

Before starting the cleaning process, it is recommended that you cover your nose and mouth with a piece of clean cloth, wrapping around your head. You can also wear an N95 mask while doing so.

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Next, clean the pre-filter

The filter, or filters more accurately, are inside the machine. It sucks air in, filters various particles, and pumps out clean air. Different kinds of particles require different kinds of filter layers. To reach the actual filters, there will be a panel on the outer shell that you will need to open or remove. After cleaning the exterior, open/remove said panel to reach the set of filters.

The first layer you will encounter will be what’s called the ‘pre-filter’. If you have not cleaned the filters for a long while, the pre-filter will have a layer of dust caked onto it, with the addition of loose hair. If you have a pet, then fur too. Clean it with a dry cloth. Hold it against the light to see how fully you cleaned it.

Do not clean it with water. If you do so, make sure you thoroughly dry it before inserting it into the machine again after the end of the process.

Then come the HEPA and Carbon Filters

Do not wash this filter(s). Do not scrub it with a rough hand either. Moisture damages the fibre structure that makes High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration effective. Gently vaccum these filters using a low-suction brush attachment. Do not press the nozzle directly against the filter, rather hold it slightly away.

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Replace the HEPA and Carbon Filters on schedule

Vacuuming extends the life of these filters but does not reset it. Depending on runtime and local air quality, the HEPA filters need to be replaced when they reach the end of their service life. Typically, every 6 to 9 months. But do ask these questions to your vendor before making a new purchase. Specifically, regarding after-sale service and upkeeping.

Do not forget about dust, particle sensors

While not all models come with a dust or particulate sensor, make sure that if yours does, you know where it is and clean it, preferably with a dry cotton swab or earbud.

Reassemble and run it

Once every part is clean and completely dry, reassemble the unit, plug it back into the wall, and run it at medium or high settings for 15 minutes at least.

Most air purifiers come with instruction manuals that offer detailed guidelines on how to go about the cleaning process for the filters of that specific model. Make sure to follow them diligently to ensure that your air purifier continues to serve you for a longer time.

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This article has been curated by Tathagata De, who is an intern with The Indian Express.