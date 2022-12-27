IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Delhi develop SwasthGarbh app for pregnant women

Under the Prime Minister Swasth Bharat Mission, researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a new application for pregnant women called ‘SwasthGarbh’. The new app is designed to provide antenatal care and real-time medical support to pregnant women. While there are a lot of apps to help women during pregnancy, most of these provide only pregnancy-related information and lack the involvement of professional clinicians. In contrast, SwasthGarbh is the first pregnancy app that gives users access to a doctor when needed.

Available for free on the Google Play Store, the app can assist pregnant women with hospital visits by reminding them when they are due and what tests they have to go through and supports various languages.

“SwasthGarbh App allows two-way communication between the patients and doctors to improve pregnancy outcomes. Our pilot study showed that the App was well accepted by the pregnant women as well as doctors. We would like that more and more patients and doctors use the App so that the quality of healthcare provided may be enhanced,” said Vatsala Dadhwal, a professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS New Delhi.

It can also keep track of recommended clinical tests and automatically send customised notifications to patients. During lockdowns, women can use the SwasthGarbh app to watch videos offering precautionary advice.

Pregnant women can also contact a doctor in real-time for any medical assistance using the SwasthGarbh app.