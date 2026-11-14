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Grand Challenges unearth impact-driven tech innovators: Subhashree Dutta, CEO, the^delta

Subhashree Dutta brings more than 30 years of experience in credit investing and private equity across Asia.

Subhashree Dutta, CEO, the^delta, tech incubator for nonprofits. (Credits: Subhashree Dutta)Subhashree Dutta, CEO, the^delta, tech incubator for nonprofits. (Credits: Subhashree Dutta)
AI Narration
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
13 min readNov 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Nov 14, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Subhashree Dutta is CEO of the^delta, a nonprofit and an incubator under the Atal Innovation Mission, backing social entrepreneurs and changemakers working on difficult social challenges.

Recognised as a Technology and Business Incubator by the Department of Science and Technology and with The/Nudge being its host institute, the^delta, provides capital, strategic guidance and access to partners helping changemakers to grow and scale.

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