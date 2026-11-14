Grand Challenges unearth impact-driven tech innovators: Subhashree Dutta, CEO, the^delta

Subhashree Dutta is CEO of the^delta, a nonprofit and an incubator under the Atal Innovation Mission, backing social entrepreneurs and changemakers working on difficult social challenges.

Recognised as a Technology and Business Incubator by the Department of Science and Technology and with The/Nudge being its host institute, the^delta, provides capital, strategic guidance and access to partners helping changemakers to grow and scale.

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Subhashree brings more than 30 years of experience in credit investing and private equity across Asia. She worked with Fiera Capital (Asia), formerly Clearwater Capital Partners, and served as CEO of its Singapore office. She began her career with ICICI Bank in India.

Subhashree spoke to indianexpress.com on the role of tech in their impact journey, social enterprises incubated by them, use of grand challenges to generate innovations and how AI is changing the nature of social enterprises. Edited excerpts:

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Give us an overview of what the^delta seeks to achieve.

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Subhashree Dutta: At the^delta, we back social entrepreneurs and changemakers working on difficult social challenges. We do this through incubation and Grand Challenges. We look for founders with a commitment to the problem, an understanding of the communities they serve, and an ambition to tackle the problems at scale.

The^delta was formally established in 2018 and we are now running the thirteenth cohort of the incubator and the eighth cohort of the accelerator. We work in healthcare, skilling, livelihoods, climate, financial inclusion, access to justice and have supported 148 organisations so far.

Our prizes and Grand Challenges focus on problems that have not received adequate attention or investment. These research-backed challenges bring together entrepreneurs and innovators through an 18-month, results-based financing model. We focus on climate and livelihoods, women’s economic participation and MSME growth.

An important part of our approach is the ecosystem we mobilise around each challenge. Alongside the prizes, we bring in funders, technical experts, corporates, government and potential adopters who can enable pilots and help promising solutions to scale.

Building on this experience, we are now developing the^delta Catalyst to bring mission and market closer together by backing for-profit social enterprises.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about the impact you have had so far.

Subhashree Dutta: The nonprofits we have supported have built an impressive pan-India footprint and in education alone, our non profits through various programmes are impacting nearly half of India’s government and government-aided schools. Over the years, we have worked with 194 organisations and more than 370 entrepreneurs. Our prize challenge finalists have mobilised a further Rs 1,400 crore in follow-on capital.

We have been backing the best tech talent in the non-profit sector and simultaneously launching significant incentive challenges to solve through innovative impact organisations.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: How important is technology in your impact journey?

Subhashree Dutta: Quite a few of the non profits we support are tech centric. Around 25 per cent are using tech as an element of their scaling strategy. There are some with tech at their core like Adalat AI or Karya.

What excites us is the potential of AI to leapfrog traditional constraints and we are seeing this across sectors.

Apart from building and deploying AI solutions, we are interested in shaping the ecosystem that will enable more people, particularly women from underserved communities, to participate in the emerging AI economy.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us how your incubatee social enterprises have used technology to solve problems.

Subhashree Dutta: There are quite a few. Rocket Learning works with preschool children and its central idea is that a child’s brain and overall development during the first six years are critical. They send bite-sized learning content through WhatsApp and other accessible technologies. The idea is to equip caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to support early childhood development. Its work has reached six million children across 16 states and Union Territories.

Mantra4Change is working on the challenge of transforming public education systems. Its approach involves small, focused interventions to improve the quality of school leadership. Through Pragati AI for Impact, they are also exploring how technology can support this work. They partner with governments to strengthen leadership and improve the quality of education across classrooms, schools and communities. Its work spans six states, reaching 2.2 lakh schools.

Khushi Baby has built a digital platform that enables 120,000 community health workers across three states to monitor children across India’s primary healthcare programmes.

Intelehealth is using an open-source, AI-enabled telemedicine platform to bring clinical expertise to underserved rural communities. The idea is to connect a doctor, who might be located elsewhere, with a frontline health worker operating in the last mile. As part of Pragati AI for Impact, they are now exploring how AI can provide clinical decision support to frontline health workers.

One of the important questions we ask when discussing population-scale impact, particularly for nonprofits, is: Who is your doer at scale, and who is your payer at scale?

If we want to create impact at scale, the government is often both the doer and the payer. Therefore, bringing about behavioural change within the government is important.

The question is: What does the government want, and how can we adapt our approach accordingly? It cannot simply be a case of saying, ‘Here is my solution. Please adopt it.’ Instead, how do we co-create solutions with the government? And how do we enable government institutions to implement them?

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your Pragati AI for Impact initiative.

Subhashree Dutta: Pragati AI for Impact, supported by Meta, is built around our belief that AI can be a powerful force for inclusion. We want to back social entrepreneurs who are using AI to solve real problems and fundamentally change the scale at which solutions can reach underserved communities.

Pragati AI is an early mover in providing funding to nonprofits to develop AI solutions for impact. We also work with ARTPARK in IISc Bengaluru, which helps us to identify and support the right solutions.

Many of the social enterprises are building interesting applications. There is the RightWalk Foundation which has built ChaturAI, a multilingual AI assistant on WhatsApp that helps young people discover apprenticeship opportunities, check eligibility and complete applications on government portals. What began as a guided FAQ assistant has evolved into an end-to-end application journey.

Adalat AI is building AI-enabled digital infrastructure for courts. Its tools support court processes and case-flow management, including transcription and documentation. It is now reaching over 6,300 courtrooms, approximately 25% of India’s courtrooms across 11 states, with adoption mandated by three states.

I-Stem is using AI and tech to make digital spaces, information, education and employment more accessible to persons with disabilities. Its platform, NClude, enables users to navigate websites through voice to access government schemes and file accessibility complaints.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your Grand Challenges.

Subhashree Dutta: We believe Prize Challenges can be a powerful way to spur innovation, create markets and unlock opportunities for underserved communities. At the^delta, we do deep, sector-led research to identify systemic gaps and market failures that prevent solutions from emerging or scaling. We translate these into challenge statements, and bring together entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to take on the challenge.

The history of such challenges is interesting and shows that such interventions work. In 1714, the Longitude Prize was a challenge to accurately determine longitude at sea. In 1795, Napoleon offered 12,000 francs to solve the food preservation problem for his armies. In the US, DARPA’s Grand Challenge (2004–05) showed how a common finish line could build a community of innovators, like in the case of autonomous vehicles.

In India, the challenge is not a lack of innovation, but fragmented demand, weak purchasing power, limited institutional capacity and inadequate risk capital.

We look at where incentives can make it viable for organisations to develop and deploy solutions for underserved communities. We then combine the prize funding with a 12–18-month engagement that brings together government, investors, corporates, academia and potential adopters.

We are applying this model across climate and livelihoods, women’s economic participation and MSME growth. We are now running our sixth challenge. The prize money for our initial challenges was around Rs. 2.5 crore. For the recent Rapid Regen Challenge, it is around Rs. 6.5 crore.

We also have the Samriddhi initiative where we look at AI challenges focused on MSMEs in areas of regulatory compliance, market discoverability, product quality and access to credit. We are in the process of identifying relevant and clearly defined problem statements.

As part of Samriddhi, we are also building an unified, open-source, AI-first platform for workforce readiness and career pathways. It will connect young people in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities with skilling opportunities and jobs, while also helping MSMEs find the talent they need.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about some of the Grand Challenge winners and the impact they have had.

Subhashree Dutta: There is S4S Technologies which won the Cisco Agri Challenge for its work on reducing post-harvest losses through solar-powered food processing. It helps smallholder farmers preserve and process their produce, reducing wastage and increasing their incomes

BioPrime Agri is using biotechnology to develop solutions that improve crop productivity and help plants withstand environmental stress. Its work draws on plant science and beneficial microbes to make agriculture more climate-resilient.

Smartterra won the Ashirvad Water Challenge with its AI-powered analytics platform, which helps water utilities identify leakages and reduce water loss. This is particularly important in a country where a significant share of treated water is lost before it reaches consumers.

EF Polymer won the DCM Shriram AgWater Challenge for its biodegradable product, made from discarded fruit peels, that helps soil retain moisture and reduces farmers’ irrigation needs.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your Climate Big Bets 2047 initiative.

Subhashree Dutta: Our Climate Big Bets 2047 research has identified nine problem statements across India’s food and circularity systems, spanning regenerative agriculture, soil diagnostics, livestock health, fisheries and waste management. We have launched Rapid Regen, our first bet in this area, focused on helping smallholder farmers transition to regenerative agriculture.

The objective is to find solutions that can double soil organic content across 5,000 hectares, covering 5,000 farmers, while also improving farmers’ incomes by 25%.

For example, one of our proposed bets is the Decode Mitti Challenge. We believe that existing soil-testing systems are not good enough. We need frugal innovations that allow farmers to access reliable soil diagnostics at an affordable cost. If soil testing is cheap enough, accurate enough and fast enough, farmers can receive appropriate recommendations and make better decisions about their land.

Our soils are also increasingly getting depleted, and the turnaround time for conventional soil testing is often too long. By the time a farmer receives the test results, the sowing or top-dressing window may already have passed.

We therefore want to encourage the development of portable, field-ready soil health diagnostic solutions.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: How is AI changing the life of social enterprises?

Subhashree Dutta: AI gives us an unprecedented opportunity to bridge gaps much faster—in access to education, healthcare, livelihoods and expertise. But it could also widen those gaps if people who are already disadvantaged cannot access or use these technologies.

There is another danger: that we begin to see technology as a substitute for our responsibility to address underlying problems. An AI tutor cannot substitute for a good education system; health chatbot cannot substitute for a functioning health system.

Our responsibility is not just to make AI accessible. It is to use it to make opportunity more equitable.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about a few out-of-the-box problems that your social enterprises are seeking to solve.

Subhashree Dutta: Take Karya, for instance. It is creating opportunities for people in rural communities to undertake digital work that helps build language datasets and train AI models. People who are often excluded from the technology economy are now helping build it and earning from it.

Then there is SAMA, which is addressing a very basic but important barrier to digital inclusion. It gives old corporate laptops a new lease of life by refurbishing them and making them accessible to people who might otherwise not be able to afford a device.

Bettrlabs is working closely with small, home-based women foodpreneurs to help them turn their food businesses into more viable and scalable enterprises.

And Adalat AI is taking AI into the judiciary. I think this opens up an interesting possibility. If we can use AI to make courts more efficient, why not imagine similar applications in other public institutions? We could have a Police.ai helping police personnel with investigation and documentation, or an IncomeTax.ai helping citizens navigate tax compliance and the department’s processes.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell us about your learnings from your not-so-successful social enterprises.

Subhashree Dutta: The learnings have been around three themes.

First, market viability: who is the buyer at scale, and who is the payer? In many social enterprises, the government is ultimately expected to be the payer at scale. But government procurement and adoption can take time; approvals and payments can be delayed.

Second, adoption: putting tech or infrastructure in place does not mean it will be used. Televisions in schools or community facilities, for instance, need ownership, supporting systems and maintenance to remain functional. Adoption of tech requires a change in behaviour and without that even a well-designed solution can remain underused.

Third, outcomes: training does not automatically lead to placement; placement does not necessarily translate into retention. People entering white-collar workplaces may need support to navigate the culture, expectations and working practices to succeed and stay.