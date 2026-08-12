AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds

Affected users will be notified through the Manus app. (Image: Manus)

AI startup Manus said on Tuesday it will resume operating as an independent company and some user data will be deleted as part of its separation from ⁠U.S. ​tech giant Meta.

“As part of our transition back to independent operations and to comply with ​regulatory requirements ​in specific jurisdictions, data ⁠generated by certain users on/after December 29, 2025” will ‌be deleted later this month, Manus said in a statement.

Affected users will be notified through the Manus app and by email and ⁠will be ⁠able to back up their data, the ⁠company said.

“This ‌is part of ​our separation from Meta,” ‌it said. In April, Beijing ordered Meta to ‌unwind its $2 billion-plus ​acquisition ​of ​Manus, as China tightened scrutiny of U.S. investment in ​Chinese startups developing frontier technologies.