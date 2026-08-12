AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds

Chinese gaming and internet company Tencent has been in talks ‌to ⁠become Manus' largest shareholder, Reuters reported in July.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 09:18 AM IST
Manus has reportedly outperformed OpenAI’s DeepResearch on the GAIA benchmark. (Image: FreePik)Affected users will be notified through the Manus app. (Image: Manus)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI startup Manus said on Tuesday it will resume operating as an independent company and some user data will be deleted as part of its separation from ⁠U.S. ​tech giant Meta.

“As part of our transition back to independent operations and to comply with ​regulatory requirements ​in specific jurisdictions, data ⁠generated by certain users on/after December 29, 2025” will ‌be deleted later this month, Manus said in a statement.

Affected users will be notified through the Manus app and by email and ⁠will be ⁠able to back up their data, the ⁠company said.

“This ‌is part of ​our separation from Meta,” ‌it said. In April, Beijing ordered Meta to ‌unwind its $2 billion-plus ​acquisition ​of ​Manus, as China tightened scrutiny of U.S. investment in ​Chinese startups developing frontier technologies.

Chinese gaming and internet company Tencent has been in talks ‌to ⁠become Manus’ largest shareholder, Reuters reported in July.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments