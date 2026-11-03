‘No single approach to AI skilling’: AVPN’s Dhun Davar on preparing India’s workforce

While Indian enterprises are adopting AI rapidly, its potential remains largely untapped in sectors such as agriculture, frontline healthcare, small manufacturing, and the informal service economy, according to Dhun Davar, the deputy CEO and chief of programmes at Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN), a non-profit social impact platform.

Even basic AI use could deliver significant productivity gains to workers in these sectors, Davar said in a recent interview with The Indian Express.

AVPN runs a $25 million ‘AI opportunity’ fund with Google.org and the Asian Development Bank. The organisation recently announced that it has built a publicly available AI training content hub and AI skilling policy toolkit for governments and policymakers.

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Its work in India involves upskilling self-help group workers through the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change at Ashoka University and Wadhwani AI’s research institute.

“Wadhwani AI’s role in AVPN’s initiative is to bring our experience of working with governments to identify problems, understand them and build solutions that can be implemented and scaled,” Shekar Sivasubramanian, head of the Wadhwani Institute for AI.

“Of course we will use proven techniques. But the heavy lifting work is not the technique. It is to collect your own data, do your own pre-processing, and work on the quality, understanding, and incompleteness of the data yourself. That is why we need handcrafted solutions,” Sivasubramanian added.

When asked about concerns over Indian workers training AI models and robots to be their own replacements, Davar replied that “how specific roles and employment models evolve is shaped largely by employers and industry.”

Edited excerpts follow:

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Q. Which sectors in India are most in need of AI upskilling?

Davar: The instinct is to look at the sectors most exposed to change, but I would argue the greater need sits in the sectors furthest from the conversation. India’s AI adoption at the enterprise level is genuinely strong. Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI report found that 40 per cent of Indian respondents report significant or full AI usage against a global average of around 28 per cent, with at-scale deployment strongest in product development, strategy and operations. The gap is in agriculture, in frontline health delivery, in small manufacturing units and in the vast informal service economy, where the work is not going to be automated away but where the productivity gain to be had from even basic AI use is substantial and largely uncaptured.

Within that, one segment we have prioritised is community-level workers and those working in small enterprises, because they sit at the point where public systems and markets actually touch people. As part of AVPN’s AI Opportunity Fund, we work with local training providers in India such as Peoples Action for Development to support rural and agricultural workers, many of whom have had little or no prior exposure to AI. Education and skilling is the other priority, which is why the Fund has expanded into the education sector this year with the aim of reaching over 4.7 million learners across the region. The common thread is that these are sectors where a modest capability gain multiplies across a very large number of people, rather than sectors where AI is already a competitive necessity.

Q. How does AVPN ensure its training content hub stays current given the rapid pace of AI development and evolving risks?

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Davar: Through this programme, AVPN does not host content or resources on the AI Learning for the Future of Work Content Hub, and we are not trying to be the authority on the technology itself. AI is evolving far too quickly for any centrally written curriculum to stay relevant for long. Our approach is instead to empower and support local organisations to design, develop, update and deliver training content themselves. They are closest to the learners and see first hand what is changing, what people need and where new risks are emerging.

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The hub’s role is to introduce these organisations, share what each of them does and who they serve, and give people and institutions a way to connect with them directly. The training stays current because the organisations behind it are working with learners every day and adapting as the technology and its risks evolve. This matters because there is no single approach to AI skilling that works across Asia Pacific. The needs of a worker in India can be very different from those of a worker in Indonesia or the Philippines, and local organisations are best placed to respond to those realities.

Q. How does AVPN select its training partners?

Davar: The selection is deliberately weighted towards training capability and rooted-ness, not only institutional scale. What we look for first is whether an organisation can train effectively within the community it proposes to reach. That means understanding the people it will train well enough to deliver, adapt and customise content for them rather than simply translate it, and being able to measure outcomes honestly. This matters because the work goes well beyond delivering a module. Getting someone with little digital confidence to turn up and stay requires trust, and that trust comes from being rooted in the community. An organisation that has spent years training smallholder farmers or workers in small manufacturing units, for instance, brings exactly that.

The second thing we look for is whether a partner can create synergies and work with others, including the government, to scale impact rather than duplicate effort. Sometimes that means building on something that already exists, and sometimes it means shaping something new together. In India, for example, it has meant integrating AI modules into the Uttar Pradesh government’s AI Mission cascade training structures, which reach far more people than any standalone initiative could. Across the region, 59 organisations have been selected since 2024, and what has held true is that strong partners are defined less by their size and more by how well they collaborate.

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Q. What is the current sentiment among workers in India towards AI, and how does AVPN generate greater interest and enthusiasm around AI adoption?

Davar: Sentiment in India is more nuanced than either the optimistic or the cautious view suggests, and the data reflects both. India is among the world’s fastest adopters, with EY’s global survey placing India top of its AI Advantage index at 53 against a global average of 34, and 86 per cent of employees reporting a positive productivity impact. At the same time, Stanford’s 2026 AI Index records that between 2024 and 2025 concern about AI in India rose by 14 percentage points while excitement rose by two. So adoption and curiosity are growing alongside questions about what AI means for people’s work, which is natural when a technology moves this quickly into everyday life.

In our experience, the interest and enthusiasm that lasts comes when people see AI make a real difference in their own work. The EY data contains a telling detail here, which is that while 87 per cent of Indian employees say learning new skills is essential, actual learning hours remain limited. That gap usually comes down to access and relevance, so our programmes begin from a task the person already finds difficult rather than from AI as a subject. The test we apply is not whether someone completed a module but whether they are still using the tool weeks later because it saved them time. When people experience that benefit first hand, enthusiasm follows and tends to last.

Q. There is a real fear among Indian workers doing AI data-labeling and robotics training work that they are essentially training their own replacements. What are your thoughts on this?

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Davar: This is an important conversation, but how specific roles and employment models evolve is shaped largely by employers and industry. So, our focus at AVPN is on making sure workers, particularly those who have had the least access to AI so far, have the skills and confidence to grow with the technology as it evolves.