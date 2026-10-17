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In AI, we can’t just be reacting to Silicon Valley: Frugal AI Hub’s Serish Gandikota

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Serish Gandikota on his journey towards Frugal AI, its deployment labs and the challenges in making AI adoption and deployment sustainable.

Serish Gandikota, Frugal AI Hub, Cambridge University (Credits: Serish Gandikota)Serish Gandikota, Frugal AI Hub, Cambridge University (Credits: Serish Gandikota)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
12 min readOct 17, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Oct 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Serish Gandikota is the co-founder of the Frugal AI Hub at Cambridge University-Judge Business School.

An honorary fellow at the school, he also leads the Hub’s Frugal AI Deployment Labs, which work with partners globally to move AI from pilots to sustained real-world use under constraints of cost, computing power and organisational capacity.

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